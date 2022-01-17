MLK Step Show returns to Killeen for 20th year

KILLEEN, Texas — The legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr was remembered in Killeen through several different forms of art including step, dance and spoken word on Sunday.

After months of practice, students from across central Texas had a chance to showcase their performances during the annual MLK Step Show.

"The energy is unmatched," said Jasmine Purnell, organizer.

"It's just great to see them actually enjoying the show and people are up dancing. They're competing against each other, but having fun with each other. It's just great energy."

"It's fun and it's a good adrenaline rush and it just feels good to be involved in the community and do something I love," said Garland High School senior Kyla Odom.

This is the 20th year for this competition, but the first year they performed in person since the pandemic started.

Performers like Odom said they were really happy for the experience of showing their talents to a live audience.

"I am definitely excited to be back," Odom said.

"It's like being on hiatus. I was just walking around the house stepping like I wish we could have a competition and do this, that and the third."

Each team highlighted Black people's contributions to art, music and dance through their performances.

Between the themes and dedication to MLK, participants said it was very meaningful for them to be a part of.

"Growing up I learned about MLK and what he did with his contributions, it really put me in a place where I need to understand my history and like the contributions to life where I can do it in my community as well," said Copperas Cove senior Amari Snead.

High school seniors also had opportunities to earn scholarships from local organizations.