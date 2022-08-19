Watch Now
Missing man with 'mental health concerns' believed to be endangered, Bell County Sheriff's Department says

Posted at 5:42 PM, Aug 19, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-19 18:42:39-04

A 44-year-old missing man with "mental health concerns" is believed to be endangered, according to the Bell County Sheriff's Department.

Authorities said David Paul Taylor was last seen in his home in the Moffett area of Bell County on Friday.

The sheriff's office said Taylor may be driving a silver-colored KIA sports utility vehicle with Texas license plate 4PWMJ.

Taylor is described as having short greying brown hair, a goatee, and brown eyes.

"Leads into the whereabouts of David have not helped in locating him," said authorities.

Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff's office at (254) 933-5412.

