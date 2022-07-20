KILLEEN, Texas — The America Rescue Plan Act was put in the hands of the city.

“We had $29 million of funds and to my understanding, it went to a myriad of different places,” said Mayor Pro Temp Ken Wilkerson.

The city has spent all but $1 million and they want to allocate the funds where they're needed most.

Some of the funding went towards small businesses in Killeen and those businesses said though they have yet to receive the funds, it's going to go a long way, not just for their business, but for the city as well.

“I am Killeen born-and-raised, so I'm excited to be able to bring something to the city, to be a part of the economic growth. My family has been business owners for over 35 years so now I get to add just a little bit a piece of what Killeen can grow towards,” said Khandiese Cooper, owner of Khanetic Images.

Small businesses benefit, but as for the rest of the city, Wilkerson stated the money is not as much as it seems when applying it to the necessities.

The city will be meeting again to make the best decision on how to spend the remaining funds of the ARPA.