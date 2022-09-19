Military uniform accessory company in Killeen set to expand, bring more jobs to the city

USAMM, a company that specializes in making and selling accessories like medals, ribbons, and name tags for military uniforms is set to now more than double in size.

The unique company that relocated to Killeen from Oregon in 2021, currently employs over 100 people from Killeen and the surrounding area.

The expansion will not help them better serve the veteran and active-duty military community that comes with being located in Killeen, it will also bring more jobs to the area.

