Military teams up with Operation Phantom Support to provide holiday meals in Killeen

We're in the spirit of giving. With inflation high and economic professionals saying things can get tighter.

Military Police on Fort Hood are giving back in any way they can. The 411 Military Police Brigade teamed up with Operation Phantom Support and will be donating over 3000 pounds of food to help families in the community this holiday season.

“Price hikes going up lately, making it really hard to have that really fun slash health slash memorable holiday meal because things are a little bit tight ... so by having things like this done it takes some of the pressure off of a lot of the moms who are out there doing some of the food for their holiday meal," said John Valentine, CEO of Operation Phantom Support.

Members of the community in Killeen, Belton, or even the Temple area are welcome to come with a bag on Saturday at 10 a.m. to get wholesome foods for free.

Captain Alejandra Zamudio Gutierrez said her team, the 411 Military Police Company, wanted to ensure that this was possible.

“... This is just an opportunity to help our brothers and sisters outside of Fort Hood...we have about 129 soldiers who have donated to about well over 3000 pounds of food,” said Gutierrez.

Operation Phantom Supports hours of operation are Wednesdays through Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.