Milam county man collecting Bibles for victims in Maui

MILAM COUNTY, Texas — Thousands in Maui are slowly working to piece their lives back together after massive fires took dozens of their homes, hundreds of lives and left several unaccounted for.

Scott Chamberland’s son, daughter-in-law and grandchildren live in Hawaii, and were just 20 miles away from the flames.

“To know my family was there and so close to the fire — thank God nothing happened to them,” Chamberland said.

Now the Milam County resident is working with his family to ship boxes filled with items survivors say they need desperately — Bibles.

Chamberland has already shipped over six boxes of Bibles to Maui on his own dime.

“Whatever it takes — I’m willing to do what I've got to do to go the extra mile to make sure they get their Bibles and anything else they need," Chamberland said.

Chamberland said he received donations from Shepherd’s Heart in Taylor, Texas as well as several churches and nonprofits in Bartlett, Belton, Salado and other areas.

“Whenever we have the opportunity to help with Bibles, we're like like 'Hey, you got it,' — we are willing to help," Chamberland said.

"We are gathering up as many bottles as we can find,” said Loretta Masters with Shepard’s Heart in Taylor.

She's hoping more will pitch in to help survivors stay in good spirits and hope is still alive.

“They may not have a home or a car anymore, but they can turn to a Bible. They can pray for comfort that way.”

If anyone has any questions or would like to donate call 254-624-4543 or email schamberland@yahoo.com