Michael Dean's family hopeful after seeing Derek Chauvin convicted of George Floyd's murder

TEMPLE, TX — Family and friends of Michael Dean say they are hopeful after former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin was convicted for the murder of George Floyd.

Dean was shot and killed by former Temple PD officer Carmon DeCruz during a traffic stop in December 2019. The loss is still fresh for the Dean family.

”It’s not a good feeling to know that one of your family members, close family member’s life was taken by someone that is supposed to serve and protect his community. It hurts bad,” said Jeremy Dean, Michael's brother.

Dean's loved ones and the community say they are still fighting for justice.

”This person, who would give you the shirt off his back even if he didn’t have another shirt to put on, he was a warm, kindhearted person that would help you out in any was possible," said Jeremy.

The Dean family says they understand the pain George Floyd's family feels.

Floyd was killed on May 25, 2020. On April 20, 2021, Chauvin was convicted of second-degree murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter in Floyd's death.

”If you're looking at the time frame that justice was served in this case and the time frame that justice has not been served in Michael's case, that just stings, very much so,” said Terris Goodwin, a close family friend of Dean.

The Dean family hopes Chauvin's conviction is just the beginning and leads to more convictions and accountability for officers that commit similar crimes.

”Seeing that this guy has been convicted and hopefully sentenced properly, hopefully they can use this. This is a prime example of a bad cop,” said Jeremy.

”Continue to keep the Dean family in your prayers and be ready to advocate and ask the difficult questions as to why Michael Dean’s murderer is still out walking free at this moment in time,” said Goodwin

DeCruz has been charged with manslaughter. He is scheduled to appear in court on June 10. He is currently out on bond.

