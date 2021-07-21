Meet the Central Texas teachers of the year, nominated for Texas Teacher of the Year

James Cook of Cedar Valley Elementary has been awarded the Elementary Teacher of the Year for Region 12.

The region covers 12 Central Texas counties, Bell, Bosque, Coryell, Falls, Freestone, Hamilton, Hill, Lampasas, Limestone, McLennan, Mills and Navarro County, and 77 school districts.

The Killeen ISD teacher has taught for the past six years, and served 22 years in the Army as a Senior Instructor/Platoon SGT/Operations Sergeant.

"We applaud the committee for recognizing the enthusiasm for education demonstrated by Mr. James Cook,” said Killeen ISD Superintendent John Craft. “Empowering and educating students while providing quality education and creating innovative learning experiences, Mr. Cook has played a critical role in the lives of his students. We are proud to have him represent Killeen ISD and teachers across the state of Texas during the most challenging year in education."

Cook has a Masters in Education from Louisiana University, and he is married to another Central Texas teacher Keina Cook. Keina is a Killeen High School teacher who taught the first African American Studies course in Killeen ISD.

From Midway ISD, Krystle Moos was awarded Secondary Teacher of the Year. Moos has been teaching for 12 years, and is currently a chemistry teacher at Midway High School. Moos was also a teacher for Waco ISD before 2012, and is now a professional learning community leader and science fair & science UIL coach.

“Mrs. Moos is unsurpassed in enthusiasm and motivation,” said Midway ISD Superintendent Dr. George Kazanas. “She is magnetic; the AP Chemistry program has tripled and flourished as students continue to flock to her classroom and excel in AP testing. Beyond academics, Mrs. Moos takes a sincere interest in connecting with each student. I could not ask for more from any educator. She is so deserving of this honor!”