McLane's military workforce up 10% since starting 'Warriors to Wheels'

BELL COUNTY, Texas — Hanging up the uniform and getting back into the civilian world can be tough for veterans.

“The military is a unique organization filled with its own lingo, own terminology, own way of doing things,” said local veteran Darrell Briscoe.

Former U.S. Army Captain Darrell Briscoe flew Huey and Kiowa class helicopters during Desert Shield and Desert Storm operations. When he switched careers, figuring it all out took some time.

“The challenge really is about how to do those skills and experiences you gain in the military and understanding how they transfer into the civilian world,” said Briscoe.

Now Briscoe is the regional vice president of food service at the McLane Company, thriving in a different business suited for him.

“It’s been a great experience for me,” said Briscoe. ”I’ve been with the company for 28 years. I’ve been all of those skills I got in the military and utilize them in my civilian career, and it’s been great for me and my family.”

It’s why McLane started Warriors to Wheels to help former military, like Briscoe, take the next step.

“They can look to come into the program and while earning wages as a driver trainee, because it’s GI Bill approved, they get their monthly housing allowance on top of their wages for the duration for their training,” said McLane Company EEO Compliance and Inclusion Manager Jennifer Close.

McLane has raised their military workforce by 10 percent since the program's launch three years ago.

The company plans to continue growing and finding more ways to help out.

“Even though, you’re gonna have that type of challenge- military veterans and military community alike- their skills, their attributes; those qualities that these groups of people have...we value,” said Close.

McLane said their program is not only open to the military but also to the community. For more information about this, click here.