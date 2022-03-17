Mayor of Killeen resigns, files for at-large councilmember seat

KILLEEN, Texas — Jose Segarra announced Thursday he is stepping down as the city's mayor in order to run for a legislative position on the city council.

Segarra has been the city's mayor since 2016; completing three consecutive terms, as well as serving on the city council since 2012. Previously before his tenure as mayor, Segarra served as Mayor Pro Tem until his win in 2016 granting him the mayorship.

Segarra filed for an at-large councilmember seat in the upcoming May election.

According to the city of Killeen's charter, a current councilmember who runs for mayor must resign their seat no later than 40 days prior to the election.

“if any member of the City Council holding office desires to run for a different office than that which the member holds, at the next election, the member must resign and vacate their present office at least forty (40) days prior to such election and his resignation shall be effective on the date of such resignation.”

- Article III, Section 22 of City Charter.

"This is my official notification of my resignation of my position of Mayor of the city of Killeen with an effective date of March 17, 2022, at the time of 12pm,” Segarra said in his resignation letter.

Mayor Pro Tem Debbie Nash-King will become mayor during this period. Nash is also running for mayor in the upcoming May election.