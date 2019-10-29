Mayor declares October 28 Bobby Henry Day in honor of hospital worker with Down syndrome

TEMPLE, TX — The mayor of Temple declared October 28 as Bobby Henry Day in honor of a dedicated hospital worker with Down syndrome.

Bobby Henry is a 27-year employee of McLane Children's Hospital. He has Down syndrome and is one of the most dedicated and punctual employees at the hospital.

Henry also has a break room dedicated to him at the hospital.

Temple Mayor Tim Davis declared October 28 Bobby Henry Day. This comes as part of National Disability Employment Awareness Month.

Henry, an avid Dallas Cowboys fan, also received a Cowboys helmet signed by Amari Cooper.

Watch Positively Central Texas on Good Morning Texas at 6 a.m. Friday, November 1, for a look into Henry and his work with the hospital.