Mask mandate debate continues in Killeen ISD schools

KILLEEN, Texas — Parents and concerned citizens lined the street in front of Killeen ISD holding signs pleading for a mask mandate.

“This should not be that difficult. You have a right not to wear a mask but if you’re going to be indoors in a public place where kids are mandated to go to school, then we should at least do everything we can to protect our kids,” said KISD parent Aya Fubara-Eneli.

Nearby, a group was against the idea.

“If you want to have your child masked up, that’s your choice. Don’t force it on everybody else because then you’re starting to encroach on other people's rights,” said Killeen resident Caleb Clutter.

Ever since school started protesters have been outside about every school board meeting.

No school district in Bell County currently has a mask mandate, but others like Waco ISD do.

Now, Attorney General Ken Paxton is taking legal action to sue those districts. Some say that’s the right move.

“Honestly, I don’t blame him for going to this measure to sue different school districts because a lot of us have been protesting and have had strong opinions on the mask,” said Clutter.

Others say Paxton is putting more children in harm's way.

“Last year he said it was okay for older people to sacrifice their lives for the economy and this year apparently it’s okay for children to sacrifice their lives for the economy. It is time for us to stand up and understand that part of the tradition of this country is standing up against injustice,” said Fubara-Eneli.