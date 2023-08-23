Marlin ISD superintendent explains decision to cancel football game, extracurricular activities

MARLIN, Texas — No Friday night football for Marlin ISD this week — the district canceled the game versus Itasca, along with all other extracurricular activities this week, due to students not reaching the “Golden Standard".

“The academic lack of success that Marlin ISD has experienced for over a decade to a decade in a half is a secret to no one," said Marlin ISD Superintendent, Dr. Darryl Henson.

"Now we’re being very deliberate, focused and driven to say and do everything we can to eradicate that."

Dr. Henson says that every Monday they look at each students academic profile — which includes grades, assignment completion, assignments being turned in on time, and more.

“It is one thing to expect me to do better as a student, but as a teacher, I might want to find individualized time to sit down in a small group and re-teach," Dr. Henson said.

He also says that over the past three weeks of school, staff had noticed that students were not performing at above-average levels.

“Even if you made an 80 percent, you’re capable of a 95," Dr. Henson said.

"I want to make sure individually you’re maximizing your potential."

Dr. Henson said that during their Bulldog Camp Orientation, they laid out goals for each student.

He said they’ve also started mandatory tutorials after school on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday to help students achieve those goals.

25 News asked Dr. Henson if more games and activities could be canceled if the "Golden Standard" isn't met by next week — he says they plan to re-evaluate on Monday.

“The standard is the standard. The bar will not be lowered because our students are capable," Dr. Henson said.

"We have to support them in reaching a goal."

Missing this week’s game does mean Marlin ISD has forfeited.

Itasca ISD officials say the game will not be rescheduled, however, they manage to schedule a last-minute contest versus Connally High School's Junior Varsity team this Thursday.