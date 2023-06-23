Marlin High School holds graduation after month-long delay

MARLIN, Texas — It’s a celebration that’s long overdue. The class of Marlin High School Class of 2023 finally got to walk across the stage and turn their tassels, Thursday night.

After their graduation was postponed when an audit revealed more than 80 percent of their class was ineligible to graduate.

“It’s finally happening and it’s kind of bittersweet,” said 2023 Marlin High School Graduate Praiyer Jones.

Jones was one of the few eligible to graduate last month but had to wait, only to graduate with 3.5 GPA instead of a 3.7.

“His transcript grades have been lowered and we’re hoping that will all be corrected at some point,” said Jones's mom Brandolyn Jones.

Monica Johnson says she had to fight tooth and nail with Marlin ISD to get her daughter Mekia’s class ranking back.

“He (Dr. Darryl Henson) changed my daughter from rank number one to rank number three. I just had a hearing June 13 where I was able to win that case and she is back right number one,” said Johnson.

Even though she was back on top, Johnson says the district still found a way to ruin Mekia’s big night.

“He took out the valedictorian speech that she should have been able to say. That’s something else he’s took, a precious moment from me and my daughter,” said Johnson.

Despite the delay and problems, the graduates say they are happy they can finally move on.

“We’ve been through so much. It brings us closer. Going through all of this that is happening is bringing us closer. I am blessed it happened really,” said Jones.