Police: Man wanted in Bellmead for assaulting, following victim outside gas station

The Bellmead Police Department is searching for a man who allegedly assaulted and followed a victim after soliciting them for money.

The police department said the suspect approached a victim asking for money around 10 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 6, at the Exxon located on 4304 Bellmead Drive. The victim could not provide the money, according to Bellmead police, so the man proceeded to enter the store and then come back out to strike the victim in the mouth with a handgun.

"The victim then drove away quickly and was followed by the male in the photograph," said police.

The police department is asking anyone who may be able to identify this suspect to call (254) 799-0251 in reference to case number 21-01122.

