Man suspected of removing organ from victim in custody after 21 day run: Police

BELL COUNTY, Texas — A man suspected of forcefully removing an organ from their victim is now in custody thanks to an anonymous tip, police said.

On Wednesday, February 15, deputies responded to reports of a stabbing victim off Tallow Drive, according to the Bell County Sheriff's Office.

Police said upon arrival they located a victim with an apparent evisceration.

Police said the victim was airlifted to Baylor Scott and White Hospital in Temple.

An investigation led by the Criminal Investigation Division would later identify Shawn Thomas Goodman as a suspect.

An arrest warrant was later issued for Goodman on the charge of Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon.

Police said Goodman was taken into custody via the warrant on Tuesday without incident.

He has since been transported to the Bell County Jail.

The Bell County Sheriff’s Department thanked several law enforcement agencies for assisting in the arrest.

Among them, the department thanked an anonymous citizen whose tip led to the suspect's arrest.

wants to thank citizens for their involvement in helping to bring dangerous people to justice.

"The Bell County Sheriff’s Department wants to thank citizens for their involvement in helping to bring dangerous people to justice." the department said in a statement.