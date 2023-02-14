Man sues Killeen police, claims he was brutalized while unconscious

KILLEEN, Texas — Truman McCollum says Killeen Police Department and the city violated his constitutional rights during January 2021.

It's the reason he and his legal team are filing suit, saying responsibility for what happened to him goes all the way to the top.

While McCollum was picking up his order from a Burger King drive-thru on Stan Schlueter in Killeen, he had a seizure, which his attorneys say caused him to hit the car in front of him. First responders removed him from the driver's seat and gave him medical attention in the back of an ambulance.

McCollum woke up confused and tried to stand. That's when he says three Killeen police officers used Tasers to restrain him.

His legal team says McCollum was not under arrest, nor was he charged with a crime during the medical emergency. His family says his skin color was the reason for they claim was brutality.

“I busted a blood vessel in my eye just looking at it,” said Rowsy Diana McCollum, his mother, referring to the body cam footage of her son being Tased.

His sister, attorney Rawsi Williams from Rawsi Law Group of Miami, Fla., is also partnering with a Killeen attorney, Matthew Manning on this case.

"My own brother has been brutalized by the City of Killeen police," Williams said. "The employee from Burger King came out of the Burger King himself. He told police, 'I had to jump into the car and turn it off because this man was still unconscious.' When my brother needed medical attention, instead what he received was police who were bent on and repeatedly violated Truman's rights.”

The Killeen Police Department declined comment, citing pending litigation, and that two out of the three police officers involved in the incident still work with department.