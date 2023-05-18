Man pronounced dead after getting rear-ended by a truck in Killeen

KILLEEN, Texas — Police are investigating a two-vehicle collision that killed one man in Killeen around 8 a.m. on Thursday.

Authorities were called to the intersection of SH-195 and Chaparral Road for a crash, and upon arrival they located a four-door Toyota and a pickup truck both with significant damage, according to the Killeen Police Department.

A preliminary investigation revealed that the Toyota was stopped at a red light when the pickup truck rear-ended the Toyota.

The first driver, a 46-year-old male, was sent to a hospital in critical condition, and the truck driver was sent to another hospital with only minor injuries.

The 46-year-old was pronounced dead around 9 a.m. at the hospital.

Investigators with the Traffic Unit are continuing to investigate this fatality and there is no other information at this time.