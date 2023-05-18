Watch Now
HometownBell County

Actions

Man pronounced dead after getting rear-ended by a truck in Killeen

policeap.jpg
The Associated Press
policeap.jpg
Posted at 2:42 PM, May 18, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-18 15:42:19-04

KILLEEN, Texas — Police are investigating a two-vehicle collision that killed one man in Killeen around 8 a.m. on Thursday.

Authorities were called to the intersection of SH-195 and Chaparral Road for a crash, and upon arrival they located a four-door Toyota and a pickup truck both with significant damage, according to the Killeen Police Department.

A preliminary investigation revealed that the Toyota was stopped at a red light when the pickup truck rear-ended the Toyota.

The first driver, a 46-year-old male, was sent to a hospital in critical condition, and the truck driver was sent to another hospital with only minor injuries.

The 46-year-old was pronounced dead around 9 a.m. at the hospital.

Investigators with the Traffic Unit are continuing to investigate this fatality and there is no other information at this time.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
25 ABC WEATHER

Weather

7:03 PM, Feb 05, 2019