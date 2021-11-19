Watch
Man on Texas's 10 most wanted fugitives list arrested in Killeen

Texas Department of Public Safety
Charles Lee Tillman Jr.
Posted at 10:13 AM, Nov 19, 2021
KILLEEN, Texas — One of Texas's 10 most wanted fugitives, Charles Lee Tillman Jr., was arrested at a house in Killeen on Nov. 9.

Members of the Lone Star Fugitive Task Force and Texas DPS Special Agents made the arrest after a warrant was issued for Tillman in connection to the May 30 homicide of a man in La Grange.

Tillman, 34 of Missouri City, has been wanted since June 2021 and is affiliated with the Crips gang.

A warrant had also been issued for violating his parole.

Tillman was convicted of assault-family violence and was sentenced to three years in a Texas Department of Criminal Justice (TDCJ) prison.

In 2015, Tillman was convicted of manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance and sentenced to 14 years in a TDCJ prison.

Tillman was released on parole in Dec. of 2019.

On Sept. 15, 2021, Tillman was added to the Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugitives List.

