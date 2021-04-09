Man killed in crash involving truck tractor semi-trailer, Freightliner dump truck

One man is dead after a crash involving a truck tractor semi-trailer and Freightliner dump truck.

Around 7:34 a.m. on April 8, DPS Troopers were called out to a multi-vehicle crash at the intersection of FM 2484 and Lark Trial in Bell County.

Authorities say a 2016 BMW X3 sedan, operated by 63-year-old Michael Scott Schmidt of Harker Heights, was traveling eastbound on FM 2484. Schmidt was approaching a 2015 Western Star truck tractor semi-trailer, operated by a 30-year-old man from Holland, that was stopped waiting to turn northbound onto Lark Trail.

According to DPS, Schmidt failed to control speed and collided with the rear of the semi-trailer.

A 2019 Freightliner dump truck, operated by a 70-year-old man from Kempner, was behind the BMW and collided with it after the BMW collided with the semi-trailer.

Schmidt was taken to Baylor Scott & White in Temple for incapacitating injuries. He had succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead by Justice of the Peace G.W. Ivey.

Next of kin has been notified.

DPS says the crash is still open pending investigation.