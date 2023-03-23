Man killed after being ejected from motorcycle in Killeen

KILLEEN, Texas — A 46-year-old man died in a motorcycle crash early Thursday after he lost control of his speed and hit a concrete median, ejecting him from the motorcycle, according to Killeen police.

The fatal accident involving the man — identified as Shondalero Basken — occured at about 2 a.m. at the intersection of North Twin Creek Drive and East Rancier Avenue.

The investigation revealed that Basken was traveling northbound when he attempted a right turn when he struck the median, causing him to be ejected.

Police found him and his motorcycle lying in the roadway upon arrival, immediately began life-saving measures, and Basken was then transported to the hospital. He succumbed to his injuries at the hospital and was pronounced dead.

Traffic unit investigators are still looking into the fatality.