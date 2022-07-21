Man dies after being struck by vehicle on East Business Highway 190

A 63-year-old man died Thursday morning after being struck by a Jeep while walking across East Business Highway 190.

Copperas Cove police said around 11:53 a.m. officers and fire departments responded to the 2700 block of East Business Highway 190. Initial investigation revealed that the pedestrian was struck by a 2016 Jeep Liberty traveling east.

"The pedestrian was identified as 63-year-old, Sergio Valencia-Manzo," said police. "The pedestrian [Valencia-Manzo] was transported to Carl R. Darnall Army Medical Center by Copperas Cove EMS with severe injuries."

Valencia-Manzo succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced deceased by Bell County Justice of the Peace Bill Cooke at around 12:25 p.m.