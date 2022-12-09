Man arrested after robbery of woman at Lions Club Park

Killeen police are investigating the robbery and car theft of a 64-year-old woman at the Lions Club Park on Tuesday.

Police said around 1:55 p.m. officers responded to the scene and found the woman in the parking lot suffering from minor injuries. Killeen paramedics treated and released her on the scene.

Around 2:39 p.m. police received a call about a man who attempted to take two different vehicles in the parking lot of a Cefco Convenience Store.

"The victims were able to fight off the suspect, who got back into the original stolen vehicle and fled," said police. "Officers located the suspect in the stolen vehicle at the stop light of Stan Schlueter Loop and Oak Valley Drive."

Officers conducted a traffic stop but the suspect then attempted to flee on foot.

"Officers were able to apprehend and place him under arrest," said police.

Police said 34-year-old Tommy Dyneil Black III is now charged with robbery of an individual and evading arrest on foot. He was arraigned by Justice of the Peace Bill Cooke and has a bond totaling $105,000, said police.