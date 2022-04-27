Man arrested after allegedly assaulting officer, attempting to enter Ellison High

A 23-year-old man has been arrested after he allegedly assaulted a campus officer and attempted to enter Ellison High School.

Principal David Dominguez said in a letter to parents that police officers encountered the man trying to deliberately enter the campus through the student entrance.

"I wanted to inform you of a situation that resulted in an adult being arrested on our campus today," said Dominguez. "When police stopped him, he resisted and assaulted our campus officer."

The man did not have any weapons in his possession, and no students or staff were involved in the arrest, according to KISD.

Killeen ISD did not provide the suspect's identity at this time, though he is currently at Bell County jail.