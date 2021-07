KILLEEN, TX — Part of Elms Rd from Hereford to Florence has been shut down after a major vehicle collision.

Killeen Police say multiple vehicles are involved in the collision and major delays should be expected.

Traffic is being redirected and police are encouraging drivers to find an alternate route.

No other information was made available.

“LIKE” 25 NEWS KXXV ON FACEBOOK FOR ALL THE LATEST CENTRAL TEXAS STORIES!