Major grocery stores in North Killeen calling it quits

The food insecurity issue in North Killeen is prevalent and it's affecting the community hard. Two grocery stores have closed down leaving the residents in the city having to go elsewhere to get food.

Councilwoman for the district, Jessica Gonzalez said, “Several years ago we lost not only one of the major grocery stores in this area we ended up losing the last big one.”

Grocery stores are calling it quits because they aren't making money in the area. Another expert from TAMUCT, Julie Kresta said demographics might have something to do with it.

Nevertheless, Gonzalez added, “For the last year they’ve been working to get other vendors other groceries in the area and it's proven to be a challenge for one reason or another.”

Residents currently have limited options when it comes to getting quality food. There are smaller stores in the area but Gonzalez shared the food is of poorer quality and sold at a higher price.

Options on how to put a temporary bandage on this food insecurity issue until a permanent solution is found are to be discussed in the next city council meeting.