Major crash on State Highway 36 reroutes traffic, serious injuries reported: Temple police

NEEDVILLE, Texas — A major vehicle crash on State Highway 36 has resulted in serious injuries, Temple police said.

At 11:11 a.m. this morning, officers were dispatched to the 10700 block of West State Highway 36 on reports of a major crash, according to the Temple Police Department.

No details regarding the victim(s) are available at this time.

An investigation into this incident remains active and ongoing.

At the time of this publication, several routes were rerouted off Highway 36 to allow officials to investigate.

"Travelers westbound on State Hwy 36 will be rerouted at State Hwy 317," the Temple Police Department said in a statement.

"Travelers eastbound on State Hwy 36 will be turned around at FM 2409."