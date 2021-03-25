Magnolias of Salado closing its doors for good after struggling due to highway construction, pandemic

SALADO, TX — For the past three decades, Magnolias of Salado has been a major part of Salado, but now they can’t afford to stay open.

Jack Husung has been the owner of Magnolias of Salado since the mid-90s, providing a unique shopping experience for folks in and out of Salado.

”We sell everyday home decor, jewelry, candles, ladies clothing, accessories, kid's toys. A little bit of everything," he said.

The shop suffered heavy losses due to highway and main street construction, but the final blow came from losses suffered due to the pandemic.

Longtime customers say losing Magnolias is a major shock to the area.

”I’ve shopped here, gosh, probably since the early 90s, and it’s always been a great shop to find unique and beautiful things. Clothing, decor, just really great things. I think that everyone is going to miss it in this area,” said Gail Avots.

Husung is also known his community outreach outside of the store, making Magnolias' closing even sadder.

”Jack has supported the community with his fundraising and offering fashion shows and help with decor. It’s been absolutely amazing, his contributions,” said longtime shopper, Sharon White.

Since May 2020, the store has been run by Husung and just one employee, who is equally saddened by the closure. Frances Gonzales, who has worked at Magnolias for 30 years, says she is going to miss the customers most of all.

"A store is a store. I'm going to miss all the people that I did all the work for, the people that come looking for me to make them their wreathes, to make them their center pieces or whatever,” said Gonzales.

Magnolias of Salado doesn't have an official closing date yet, but while they are still open, everything in the store is 50% off.

“LIKE” 25 NEWS KXXV ON FACEBOOK FOR ALL THE LATEST CENTRAL TEXAS STORIES.