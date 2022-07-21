Low level marijuana possession on agenda for next Killeen council meeting

A hot topic in Killeen city council meetings as of lately is decriminalizing the low-level possession of marijuana.

Some are for it and some are against it, including Killeen police. A public hearing was to be held in the city council meeting last night, but it was moved to another day. That in itself made some Killeen residents unhappy.

Shirley Fleming a resident in Killeen and also a former council member said she was unhappy with that decision in the city council meeting.

"That is not fair, it is not justice, that is a disrespect to all of our citizens that signed the petition," said Fleming. "We have a lot of people that wanted to come tonight to speak about decriminalizing low-level possession of marijuana but where is it on the agenda.”

She's one of over a thousand who signed the petition to decriminalize the plant.

"We want the community to know that department does not support to decriminalize marijuana and we will continue to follow the statute," The Killeen Police Department said in a statement.

Fleming doesn't agree and would like for it to be brought back up on the agenda next Tuesday.

Louie Minor, a Democratic candidate in Killeen said right now law enforcement's focus is in the wrong direction.

“There’s a lot of unsolved homicides in the City of Killeen," said Minor. "So those type of activities that’s where the community wants their enforcement focused on… not a young individual with a joint in their pocket.”