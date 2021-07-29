Longtime Belton ISD Coach Sharon Denise Cagle Petter dies at 62 after battle with brain cancer

A longtime Belton ISD coach, Sharon Denise Cagle Petter, passed away at the age of 62 after a battle with brain cancer on Tuesday, July 27.

Petter worked in Belton ISD for 35 years, beginning in 1982 at Belton Junior High. She taught and coached multiple sports there, transitioning to Belton High school later on as a biology teacher and Cross Country and Track & Field coach.

Before retiring in 2017, for ten years Petter served as the Athletic Business Manager along with coaching Cross Country and Track & Field at Belton High.

In Petter's family life her parents raised her to hunt, fish, and care for livestock, such as goats and cattle. She passed on these skills and more, to her two children; Zachary Adam Petter and Tiffany Jordan Petter.

"With constant exposure to sports and outdoors, these family events shaped the lives of her children and created an unbreakable bond within the family," said Petter's obituary.

Petter was diagnosed with glioblastoma multiforme in March of 2020 and throughout the pandemic she fought to reduce growth of the aggressive cancer. She battled the invasive cancer for a year and a half; advocating to get a State Representative to pass and approve special implants for a surgery.

In lieu of flowers, Petter's family has created a scholarship fund for Belton ISD athletes. For more information visit Petter's obituary.

Visitation will be held Friday, July 30 at Dossman Funeral Home from 5 pm to 7 pm. Funeral services will be held at First Baptist Church in Belton on Saturday, July 31, at 2 pm.