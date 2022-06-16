'Longest Day' cookout to raise money for Alzheimer's research, caregivers

TEMPLE, Texas — If you live in America chances are you love grilled food.

Thursday you have a chance to get some juicy hamburgers, breakfast tacos and more food, all while supporting a great cause.

Alzheimer’s Angels is grilling food from sun-up to sun-down at the Hilton Garden Inn.

Jamie Moseley with Alzheimer’s Angels said the “Longest Day” cookout will help them raise money to support caregivers, educate people about Alzheimer’s and fund research for a cure.

“We see those there are taken care of those with Alzheimer’s... It’s a long day for them and we’re here to support you and we will not be able to come out so we can fight this disease together,” Moseley said.

Moseley noted that they raised around $9000 last year and they’re hoping to top that this time around.

So far they have raised a little over $3,500.

You have until food runs out once again they’ll be at the Hilton Garden Inn in Temple.