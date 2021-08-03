Locals urging for more youth programs following weekend of deadly shootings

Two more fatal shootings in Killeen this weekend are sparking conversation about how to best prevent crime, especially in youth.

"When we see the crime rate is in direct correlation with the summertime. Our kids are around the house and got nothing to do,” said Killeen Resident Estavon Williams.

Locals are hoping to get more youth programs in the area, like Village United’s drone program, to expose kids to different experiences and prevent them from getting into trouble with the law.

"But I feel that it’s necessary for our children to have access to technology and prepare them for the marketplace of tomorrow,” said Village United Executive Director Tavares Bethel.

"Our children need to do something outside of the norm that they’ve never done. Go to San Antonio and go on a nature hike, teach kids basic farming and life skills,” said Killeen Resident Estavon Williams.

Killeen City Councilman Ken Wilkerson said the city is set to receive a $350,000 refund, which was originally used for the upcoming Killeen Public Facility Corporation project. Wilkerson said the unallocated money, could be used to help youth programs in the area.

“I would love to see that money being allocated toward these types of youth organizations. These private 501c3 organizations, the do-gooders out there who are keeping our kids engaged. We could offset the cost to get more kids into organizations,” said Wilkerson.

Wilkerson said the city is set to receive the money in November and plan on deciding what to do with the money later this year.