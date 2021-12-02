Locals react to Supreme court preparing to decide on Roe vs. Wade

Millions across our nation and thousands here in Central Texas are raising signs, holding rallies, and going back and forth over abortion.

"We don’t think it’s certainly not good for the babies and not good for the moms," said Pro-Life Waco Director John Pisciotta. "So, we’re going to go out and proclaim it."

The Supreme Court is considering whether to uphold a Mississippi law that bans abortion after 15 weeks, a majority vote could unleash a cascade of events; greatly limiting a woman’s right to choose in more than two dozen states.

John Pisciotta and his organization Pro-life Waco hope to see just that.

"Is this helping us flourish in this country? I have millions of pre-born babies killed every year. Some say yes, we say no,” said Pisciotta.

Pisciotta said effectively overturning Roe vs Wade will give all unborn a chance at life. However, others like Cheryl Foster with Indivisible TX Lege said it'll strip women of their personal privacy choices over their own bodies.

"When I worked at planned parenthood, every woman that got on the table had a reason and they were valid reasons to those women,” said Indivisible TX Lege Reproductive Rights Leader Cheryl Foster.

Foster said the current vitality time for an unborn child is around 22 to 23 weeks. She said shortening the time could lead to dangerous health implications, maybe even death for the child and the mother.

“When you get to about 15 weeks that’s when they start taking the test to determine the viability and the health of the fetus. This gives the family no time to process that information,” said Foster.

Both sides plan to continue fighting for their opinions until the Supreme Court releases its decision likely in the spring.