Local veteran working to revitalize downtown Copperas Cove with food truck park

Soon a vacant patch of land will be the newest attraction in Downtown Copperas Cove, the Taste of Cove Food Truck Park.

“We’re gonna learn the food trucks up on both sides. The pavilion is going to be dead center,” said owner Tasha Roberts.

There is not a wide variety of food choices here in Copperas Cove. Food truck parks are all the rave right now.

The food truck owner, and veteran, said the park will feature eight food trucks, covered outdoor seating, and a drop-down screen to show local football games and movies for families.

“This is a great community and I thought bringing in something like that here would be an awesome thing for the citizens of this community,” said Roberts.

Other local food trucks are already excited to see the new venue.

“I believe it’ll be something new for the community. There is nothing like that in the town. I think it will be something, and people will come,” said Smoke Out Food Truck owner Armando Gomez.

Roberts said she was hesitant to put her idea into motion, but she realized if she could serve her country as a staff sergeant in the Army, and work for the Army Reserve Officers’ Training Corps at the University of Texas in Austin, then she can step up provide a space where the community comes together.

The plan is to move forward with construction after approval from the city, which could happen in the next couple of months.