Local veteran saves motorcyclist's life after being struck by vehicle

July 7th is the day Khalir Chacón’s life changed.

“I was able to ask him am I gonna make it, I’m going to live am I gonna lose anything,” said Khalir.

But his life could of ended.

“He told me I was gonna make it and I was gonna live,” said Khalir.

Had it not been for a stranger.

“They all called me a hero or a savior. I don’t feel that way I’m just a simple man, that knew what to do and did it,” said Daniel Seamons.

Early Friday morning on July 7th Khalir was heading to work on I-35 going into 1-90 in Belton when his motorcycle failed.

“One of the sensors came on. Unfortunately, I had to pull over into the median into the emergency lane,” said Khalir.

Khalir called his partner and his manager, Telling them he’ll be late and needs a ride.

Suddenly, another vehicle crashed into him.

“When I got off the phone was when I got impacted. I was knocked unconscious and I didn’t really know what happened,” said Khalir.

A few bystander, pulled over to help out including local veteran Daniel Seamons.

“All I can really see was his bone sticking out, the shin bone. Which appear to be snapped in half. It wasn’t until the sun came up until I got to see the full extent of the injuries,” said Dainel.

Daniel said others were trying to call 911 and stop the bleeding from Khalir’s right leg.

That’s when Daniel, military police training kicked in.

“The only thing I had or could think was to use a belt. So I took my belt,” said Dainel.

Daniel held the belt until EMS arrived and while Khalir was being transported to the hospital.

“I bled out. I ended up needed 8 blood transfusions. Went into cardiac arrest twice as I lost my leg,” said Khalir.

Khalir survived and wasn’t alone. Daniel visited him every day while he was in the hospital along with Khalir’s family.

Even though he lost a leg, he gained a new friend and more time with his two children.

“He risked his life and got out his vehicle in the middle of traffic and ran over to help me out. If it wasn’t for him we wouldn’t be having this conversation. I’m very grateful,” said Khalir.

There is a GoFundMe page set up to help pay for Khalir’s Prosthetic leg and medical bills.

If you would like to donate please click here.