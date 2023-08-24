Local veteran owned barbeque recognized among Top 25 in the state

HARKER HEIGHTS, Texas — A veteran in Bell County has made his transition from the military into something he loves.

Steven Rossler served his country, receiving a Bronze Star with valor.

After leaving the military, he decided to embrace his love and passion for food by opening Rossler's Blue Cord Barbeque in 2016.

Now, he's being honored with the Small Business of the Year award and the Top 25 Best New and Improved in the State of Texas.

”I always loved to cook, so I knew something was going to happen and so in 2016, my wife and I, we were like we gotta turn this into something," Rossler said. "And that's when we started all of this. The transition has been quite easy because this isn't work for us, this is solely like love and passion. So, this is easy, this is the easy part."

When word leaked last week that he’d placed Top 25 in the state, business boomed. Now they’re even drawing in customers from Florida.