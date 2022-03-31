Local teen thanks Fort Hood soldier who helped with recovery from car accident

We know the brave men and women serving at Fort Hood work hard to protect our freedoms, but last week a Fort Hood soldier stepped in to help two injured teens after car accident until EMS arrived.

I was there when one the victims came to the post to thank him for his help.

"Thank you for your service," has a deeper new meaning for the King family thanks to Sgt. Cayden Conyers who helped save their daughter Jasmine last week after she got into an accident with multiple vehicles.

Jasmine was driving with a friend after softball practice on Clear Creek Road in Killeen when another car hit her.

“I thought he was gonna hit me but he ended up hitting me and I was like, I really couldn’t have done anything,” said Jasmine Smith.

She and her friend spun around hitting multiple cars. They were injured and needed medical attention, that’s when Sgt. Conyers pulled up to help.

“I noticed there was personnel laying in the ditch," said Sgt. Conyers. "I asked the officer if they needed any medical help to which they directed yes we do."

Sgt. Conyers is a medical advisor who trains medics across Fort Hood. He saw Jasmine was bleeding from her skull.

“I used a verbal assessment for concussion determined to determine how severe her concussion could be," said Conyers. "I located the injuries are not applied pressure after I felt the school to make sure there are no breaks in the school."

“He came up and asked me 'Are you okay?' then he started checking me out with his finger,” said Jasmine.

Conyers stayed with Jasmine and her friend until EMS arrived.

“Being medical I know a lot of people who are medical who don’t stop because of the liability issue,” said Jasmine’s Father Kenneth King.

King, a former veteran who also served as a medic, said it means everything.

“We don’t do that outside. We don’t prepare for the civilian side of it," said King. "To see somebody, stop and take care of a civilian means the world to me."

This is Conyers first time helping victims off-post, he said no matter if it's on the battlefield or the streets of Killeen he will always do what he can to save a life.

“A lot of time we as people all we need is someone to reach out to us and help us in a time of need," said King. "That’s all we really need."