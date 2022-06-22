Local tech wiz opens business to help people with disabilities use technology

Most of us can’t go through a day without using a laptop cell phone or other technology but what happens when it’s not working or you having trouble figuring out a new program?

You may want to call local tech wiz Isaac Herbert, odds are that he knows more about your device than you do.

“He can picture the phone without even having to touch it. He can guide you through it,” said Isaac’s Stepfather Corey Lyons.

Lyons said it doesn’t take them long to figure out the problem either.

“After I go to an assessment with you, then I would know from that point on this is what the client needs training on,” said Herbert.

No matter if you’re locked out of your computer or you are having trouble installing software, Isaac will take on the challenge.

It’s because for years he’s faced his own challenges, Isaac has been Autistic and blind since birth.

“Prayer and also having the support that I have; it gave me that confidence to say 'OK I can do this,” said Herbert.

Even though Isaac had disabilities, with his faith in God, and loving family and friends he learned technology was his super ability.

“He fell in love with it. He began to read manuals on his own. Our conversation, like every other kid wasn’t about ball or anything else but it was about tech stuff. I’ll be like 'Oh my God he’s gonna have another hour-long conversation about technology,” said Issac’s Mother Yolanda Lyons.

Isaac honed his skills at a Texas school for the blind and visually impaired, earned an associate's degree from Temple College in Computer Applications Technology and a certification in JAWS.

Now he’s planning to open his own business, Byte Size Training Technology to others like him.

“Regardless of disability. Whether you’re blind, visually impaired, or even if you’re blind and you have another disability. The goal is for you to access your technology and use it with confidence,” said Herbert.

The confidence to know that despite the challenges, your potential is limitless.

“I want people to know that they can do it too. That they can do anything they put their mind to. What I want to do is to give them that green light,” said Herbert.

Isaac's business started up this month