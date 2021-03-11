Local salon owner says her COVID-19 safety precautions are here to stay

HARKER HEIGHTS, TX — As Texas begins to open up, business owners are taking individual approaches when it comes to COVID-19.

Fredricka Jones, owner of Salon Dimensionz in Harker Heights, says she is not ready to give up her COVID-19 safety precautions.

Jones opened her salon in December 2018. When the pandemic hit, she says she didn’t know what was actually going to happen.

”We didn’t have much information as to how this virus was spreading. So therefore, it was a lot of fear honestly,” she said.

After being forced to close, Jones was told she could open her doors again in May, but chose not to. She waited until she felt ready.

”I waited until September to come back because I just did not feel comfortable and I need to figure out what my strategy would be to keeping my clients safe," Jones shared.

Her strategy towards COVID-19 safety is why some of her clients say they come to her to get their hair done.

”I feel so comfortable and safe, because I know she is looking out for herself and her clients most importantly. Because it’s her business, so she wants to make sure we’re taken care of as well,” said her client, Tiara Joseph.

Jones says required mask usage, increased sanitation and spaced out clients aren't going anywhere anytime soon.

”It still stands. Like, I'm not removing the mask. I have the choice to choose and I just don’t feel that enough time has passed, and I don’t feel that enough people have been vaccinated,” she said.

It's something her clients say they are just fine with.

”That fact that she’s keeping that in order and continues to sanitize everything and keep everything safe, I love it. That will make me want to come here more,” said Joseph.

Jones says for now, she will be keeping all the COVID-19 safety precautions she has been practicing for months.

She says it’s all about making sure her clients are safe when they come to get their hair done.