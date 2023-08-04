Local bar raising money for solider in coma after motorcycle accident

“We miss you and we love you very much. Very much. I can’t want to here your voice again,” said Angela Guerrero.

A word, that’s all Angela Guerrero and her son want to hear from her husband Erick Ballesteros.

“You’ve always been incredibly strong. You overcome every single obstacle that’s ever come across your life and this is not what it’s going to defeat you,” said Guerrero.

Erick’s now in the fight his life. He has been in a coma since Last month, after he lost control of his motorcycle and hit a tree.

Angela said the doctors told her Erick will be paralyzed from his midsection down for the rest of his life. He suffered major injuries to his brain, back, spinal cord and other body parts.

“You only have the 10% chance regaining any cognitive abilities. I choose not to believe that” said Guerrero.

Now the Community is stepping up to help the family keep hope alive. They are throwing a fundraiser on August 11 at the pit stop bar and Grill to raise money for the family.

“When he wakes up we have to get renovations done for the house. We have to get a new vehicle. We have to get him a wheelchair. It’s like not what can we do now but what can we do for the future,” said Event Organizer Lesley Rodriguez.

Rodriguez said Several local businesses like renegade classics pitch in items to auction off they also plan to hold a raffle.

She said Angela and Erick their son Bubba are like family, which is why she is hoping the community supports them during this tough time.

“I was honestly expecting to come in here completely on my own and just figure it out. The amount of support and love it feels like a family I never knew about,” said Guerrero.

If you'd like to donate to Erick's GoFundMe the link is below.