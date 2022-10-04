Local police officers pay it forward with free SHARP training

BRAZOS COUNTY, Texas — The month of October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month and Texas A&M police officers have decided to offer free SHARP training to the public in light of this.

SHARP training is Sexual Harassment and Rape Prevention training.

It's a topic Police Chief Andrew Flores said many might be afraid to talk about, but it's important to address.

In 2020, Texas had the highest number of forcible rape cases in the United States, with 13,509 reported rapes, Statista Research Department found.

"SHARP training has evolved from the military and we put a practical application to it," Flores said.

"So it's geared to the people of our community so we can help them keep themselves safe."

The SHARP training has become an annual event at Texas A&M Central Texas in the month of October and the public is welcome to join.