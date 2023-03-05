Local outreach in Killeen helping Veterans battling homelessness

KILLEEN, Texas — Operation Stand Down Central Texas helped many homeless Veterans and non-Veterans get in contact with various services to help them get on their feet.

It was the 7th annual spring homeless outreach for Operation Stand Down Central Texas.

It helps veterans and non-veterans dealing with homelessness.

Lisa Hicks who’s battling homelessness said, “So I can move forward and get back on my feet and not just on my feet but get a vehicle and a job, you know employment.”

Eye exams, addiction recovery, health services, and even clothes for people of all ages.

All with an emphasis on helping Veterans.

Services like wound care and HIV testing among other services were offered.

Joanna Courtland, operation director stands down in Central Texas said, “that provide all services to include WIC, Lonestar legal aid, the bell county veterans service office.”

Much needed resources, under one roof for the annual event.

Joanna Courtland added, “this is about giving them a hand up it's about providing that dignity and respect and the fact that I can look you in the eye and say I see you, we care.”

Lisa hicks added, “it means a lot that people care, that they're taking their time and energy and efforts into making sure people are taken care of.”