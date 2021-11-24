Local organizations to offer free Thanksgiving meals for those in need

KILLEEN, Texas — Football, family and a large feast are what most people look forward to on Thanksgiving but not everyone has a place to go or food to feast on.

That's where non-profits like LULAC’s neighbors feeding neighbors in Killeen comes in.

”It’s an event that we do every year, yes. To help the community and give out to everyone that is in need of food and don’t have really right now the means to feed their family,” said Liz Rodrigues, Member of LULAC and Neighbors Feeding Neighbors Volunteer.

It’s that need that has people donating food or in the case of Killeen resident, John Hawkins, a fully cooked turkey.

”This holiday season, there are a lot of families without families because of COVID or they’re not able to travel to see their family. So, I thought I would donate a turkey to help friends out that are less fortunate,” said John Hawkins, who donated fully cooked turkey to Neighbors Feeding Neighbors.

Just like Neighbors Feeding Neighbors in Killeen, Feed My Sheep in Temple will also be providing a free Thanksgiving meal for the masses.

”A lot of our community doesn't get to participate in Thanksgiving. So, we wanted to make sure that we could be a family for them and provide a meal for them,” said Casey Mooney, Director of Operations for Feed My Sheep Temple.

It's a family meal that is truly a community effort.

”We’re going to have lots of volunteers from the community coming to help as well. So, that will be good as well. Just to show that people are behind them and that people care for them,” said Mooney.

One thing both organizations want everyone to know is that the food they are providing is for everyone who wants or needs it.

”We know that there are people in the military that don’t have family here. We know that there are families grieving through some type of loss that they just had and they’re not in the festive holiday mood. So, come get you a plate. Come get a plate for you and your family,” said Rodriguez.

Neighbors Feeding Neighbors will be handing out food plates in the back parking lot of The People’s Choice Worship Center off 4th Street in Killeen from 11-2 and Feed My Sheep will be serving meals at the same time in Temple.