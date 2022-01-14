Local organizations coming together for MLK Dream Weekend in Bell County

Martin Luther King Jr. Day is on the horizon and the Black Innovation Chamber of Commerce, Killeen Branch of the NAACP and other local organizations want to ensure that Dr. King's dream and legacy are not forgotten.

“His dream was seeing me before we exist. Seeing the community and the way it is are the community ever existed. This is keeping the legacy allowing the dream to stay alive,” said Innovation Black Chamber of Commerce Ronnie Russell.

Event organizers say they are also planning to hold a state of the Black Community address to highlight issues and inform mental health services, ways to create generational wealth, and more.

“Dr. King encourage all walks of life, all races, all cultures, all individuals. To come together on one accord. This is a great opportunity,” said Killeen Branch of the NAACP President TaNeika Moultrie.

The MLK Dream Weekend will feature an oratorical contest, a step show, a march, and more.

“It’s just a plethora of events that gives the community a lot to do there’s a lot to look at,” said Russell.

Organizers are also planning to celebrate MLK Day by giving back to the community.

"Decided to reach out to the church and asked how we can help. They test us with delivering over 100 meals to those in community,” said Moultrie.

The weekend is important to show that everyone can still work together, despite their differences.

“The biggest take away is cohesion. Family cohesion, community cohesion, organization cohesion, cultural cohesion; just cohesion overall,” said Russell.