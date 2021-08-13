Local organization holding car wash for 3 year-old boy battling brain cancer

Rory Paul is just like any other 3 year-old, he loves playing, family and friends, running and trucks. However, unlike most kids he's battling brain cancer.

“Beginning of May, we took him for the MRI and found out he had a very large tumor that was covering a good portion and down inside his brain stem,” said Rory’s Mom Ashley Manwiller.

Manwiller said they learned their young truck lover has hydrocephalus.

“The spinal fluid couldn’t drain properly so that would build up and pressure which is extremely dangerous,” said Manwiller.

Manwiller said doctors have tried to remove his tumor, but it keeps growing back. While Rory’s future looks rough, the family refuses to focus on the negative.

“Through all the scarring you got a look at the bright things and to me the right thing, Roy is three he has no idea what’s happening. He just wants to get up and play with trucks and cars,” said Manwiller.

Rory’s story touched hearts at Lone Star Mopars, so much so that they held a truck show for him.

“I felt like something I was led to being pulled towards that family. They were signs. I feel like they were signs from God that we need to help his family,” said Ashley Noe with Lone Star Mopars.

This weekend the organization will also host a car wash to raise money. It will help pay for the family’s travel to St. Jude’s Hospital and help them make the best of everyday Rory has left.

“That’s less stuff to have to focus on and worry about. The fact that [they are] strangers you really cannot find the word for that. It’s beyond amazing,” said Manwiller.

When the time comes, money raised this weekend will also help cover funeral costs. The car wash for Rory will be from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. this Sunday, August 15 at Lift Kingz in Harker Heights.