Local military spouses explain how deployments impact their families

WACO, Texas — When it's come to military spouses, the call of duty can be a difficult time.

As their spouse's deployment continues, so do the chores and duties that went from two pairs of hands, to suddenly one.

Alisha Albert’s Husband, Thomas, was deployed to Europe last month.

“He has been on several deployments within these 8 years but it’s always difficult,” said Albert.

Within days of him being deployed, his time overseas was extended.

All the while, Russia began to invade Ukraine.

“You have several news reports, news stations, reporting events that are just so stressful because you know your spouse is over there,” said Albert.

With limited communication and having to explain to the young kids why their father is away, it is challenging to get through one day, let alone months without knowing if the love of their lives is ok or will come back home.

That's why Texas A&M University-Central Texas Associate Professor and military spouse Andria Schwegler says military spouses and families need all the support they can get.

“Having a support structure is really helpful because you’re not in it alone and that there are things that you can do to support each other and then you can make plans for when they come home,” said Schwegler.

Schwegler said staying connected with the community and other resources is key.

That's why Albert joined The Alpha Lambda Psi sorority, which supports military families

“It’s providing more events for the children and adults to take place," said Albert.

"That’s really helpful. It keeps us busy and gives us less time to think about our servicemen while they’re over there, doing God knows what,

“If you can just be there and be a support to let them talk, help out with the children or cut the grass,

"Even something as moderate as that household chores, all that really means a lot,”

Spouses also say there are several services here at Fort Hood that help them with their spouses; all of which share one common goal, to remind the loved ones of our armed services that they are never alone.