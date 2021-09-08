Local medical experts weigh-in on Ivermectin

Some people are now using a livestock version of Ivermectin, a drug sometimes used to treat parasites for horses, cattle, and other animals for COVID-19.

Local medical experts from Baylor, Texas A&M University, and Texas A&M University-Central Texas said it’s not smart.

“If they start self-medicating and using some of the animal livestock formulations, that can be dangerous,” said Gerald Parker, associate dean for Global One Health with the Texas A&M College of Veterinary Medicine and Biomedical Sciences.

Experts said several people have overdosed because the animal version of the medication is a stronger dosage.

“Animals use and metabolize, and secrete medication much differently than we do,” said Texas A&M University-Central Department of Nursing Director & Chair Amy Mersiovsky.

There is also a human version of the drug, which is safe. In fact, it’s been FDA approved since the 1980s.

“It’s a prescription medication for a reason. It’s because in the wrong hands, in the wrong dosage, for the wrong reason you can be dangerous,” said Baylor University Clinical Professor Dr. Sparky Matthews.

Top medical researchers are testing the use of Ivermectin for COVID, but so far we don’t know the results.

“You’re having some very small trials that I’ve looked at the Ivermectin or Ivermect but there’s been no good data showing it’s effective at all,” said Mersiovsky.

Medical researchers are still optimistic and continue testing the drug.

“The clinical trials are not showing any major results. There have been 14 clinical trials to date,” said Parker.

The experts also said monoclonal antibodies are a good treatment for the virus.

“We have developed monoclonal antibodies that are something that are approved for emergency use authorization. If you do get diagnosed and you’re suffering symptoms you should ask your physicians for the treatment.”

Both Governor Abbott and Former President Donald Trump used the antibodies for treatment. However, all the health experts agree the best way to fight off COVID-19 is to get vaccinated.