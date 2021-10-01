Local Haunted House robbed days before opening

One of the most popular haunted houses in Central Texas was burglarized early Sunday morning, only days before the Halloween season.

“A man and woman come over here and just help themselves. They dug through everything. All of my props, my spray paint,” said Silo of Screams Haunted Attractions Owner John Guthrie.

This security footage shows a man and woman stealing silicone props, tools, and more from Silo of Screams Haunted Attractions in Temple.

Owner John Guthrie said most of the stolen items are handmade.

“Probably about $1000 and the value of some of the props they took. If you’re really adding everything it will probably tip to a felony, around $4,500 to $5,000,” said Guthrie.

It’s not the first time they’ve seen theft, but with the opening night a day away they’re now working 24/7 to replace what they lost.

“Some of them things take a week to make or more. That’s six to eight hours a night just working on the same project, depending on how big it is,” said Cad Walter with Silo of Screams Haunted Attractions.

He is confident they’ll have everything ready to go.

“My staff has really come through. Nothing was devastating that we’re still not gonna have a great season,” said Guthrie

Guthrie also said dozens of folks from the community are helping.

“They’ve offered me the props to personal displays things they have out front. Some of them got very specific of different themes they’ve had and asked if we can use them here. It’s just great how the community has come forth and offering us their personal items to use out here at the haunted house if we need them,” said Guthrie.

If you have any information about the burglary, contact the Temple Police Department.