Local grills hundreds of meals during 'Longest Day' event to raise awareness about Alzheimer's

Frances Watkins was planning to enjoy retirement in 2018, but unfortunately her plans changed.

“I sad to see if she worked all of her life and when she retired it was downhill from that, once Alzheimer’s said it,” said her sister-in-law Barbara Cole.

She has been her caregiver ever since.

“We had her in a home as long as we could. We lived a mile down the road. We were there frequently every day. We had meals every evening at our house," said Cole.

Cole said she’s moved Frances to assisted living facilities as well as paid for a senior citizen phone, a transfer bed and several items to help with her condition, all of which cost a hefty penny.

“If they have any money are they all in their own home and they’re not gonna be on Medicaid. If they go to an assisted living, that’s out of pocket. It’s out of the patient’s pocket to do it. There’s a lot of people that can’t afford that," said Cole.

That’s why Visiting Angels fired up the grill early Thursday morning for the Longest Day cooking sun up to sun down.

Making over hundreds of meals and deliver to local businesses and residents who donated money to help support caregivers, education about Alzheimer’s and fund research to a cure.

“It affects so many and we’re wanting to shed light in the darkness of their lives," said Jamie Moseley with Visiting Angels.

Visiting Angels is trying to raise at least $13,000 this year, all the proceeds go to the Alzheimer’s Association.

“Everyone has a story about somebody that lives with Alzheimer’s. It touches the lives of so many," said Moseley

