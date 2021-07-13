Local experts weigh in on Texas Democrats leaving for D.C.

Several Democratic leaders are already in Washington D.C. and plan to stay there until legislation during this special session changes for the second time, Democratic lawmakers are walking out on the highly controversial voting bill.

Monday’s sudden move, coming after a 17-hour discussion on the bill.

“We tried to offer amendments that would make the legislation better and they refuse it every step of the way. We are not going to be the victims of our own demise,” said Representative Alex Dominguez Texas House of Representatives.

This time they are taking a trip to Washington D.C. State representative Alex Dominguez is already in D.C. he said enough is enough.

“This is not the way Texas House or the capital works for the people of Texas,” said Representative Dominguez.

Some view the move as defending voter rights, especially since Texas already has some of the strictest voting laws in the country.

“This is a peaceful nonviolent way to resist to resist a steamrolling of the republican party on the rights of voters,” said the Democratic Party of McLennan County Chair Mary Duty.

Others say it is nothing more than a ploy, doing more harm than good for Central Texans.

“I think it does harm to their perception by the general public that they are more obstructionist rather than problems solvers,” said State Republican Executive Committee-District 22 Representative Jon Ker.

Local experts say both sides simply do not see eye-to-eye on the issue.

“In the view of Republicans, they want to make sure there’s no voter fraud. In the view of Democrats and most election officials, they would argue that voting fraud is typically very rare and their concern is that this is just going to limit access to voting,” said Baylor University Associate Professor of Political Science Dr. Patrick Flavin.

Democratic lawmakers in the Lone Star State also finding issue with other legislation this special session including bills on critical race theory.

Domingo said he along with other elected officials are willing to wait as long as it takes until they find a middle ground.

“I packed for 30 days. My intent is not to return the session they’re going to really have to make some break-in sessions and get rid of their dog whistle bills they’re doing nothing more than inflaming their base,” said Dominguez.

Governor Abbott has the power to arrest the lawmakers as long as they are in Texas. He can also ask for another special session, where the voting rights bill could be brought up again.

It is important to note the Republican lawmakers have made changes to the original bill.